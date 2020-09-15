TransLumen Technologies Announces Subcontract Award from Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) to support FAA Air Traffic Controller Training with Casual-Style Serious-Games ATCGO and ATCGO Pro

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATCGO–TransLumen Technologies, a leading information technology and software company, and industry leader in serious mobile gamification, human computer interface design and data visualization for commercial and government clients, announced today it has been subcontracted by Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) to support the FAA’s Controller Training Solutions (CTS) Contract to provide tools that help Air Traffic Controller trainees prepare for on-the-job training in the operational environment.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) its Controller Training Solutions (CTS) contract to continue providing training and training-related support services to help air traffic controllers manage an increasingly congested national airspace and deliver a safe experience to U.S. air travelers. The SAIC contract has a one-year base period of performance, six one-year options, and a total estimated IDIQ contract value of $653 million if all options are exercised.

As needed to meet emerging FAA requirements, TransLumen Technologies will partner with SAIC to design, develop, and deliver innovative learning technologies focused on problem solving and enhancing training outcomes, based on award-winning gaming applications. Leveraging mobile-based serious-games and blended learning solutions, TransLumen Technologies brings tailored gamification solutions for augmenting training to the FAA and SAIC. Under the CTS contract, TransLumen Technologies’ mobile gamification applications will be an important training tool for the FAA as they develop the next generation Air Traffic Controller workforce to ensure the Agency’s continued preparedness to meet the challenges of managing millions of flights each year.

Speaking of the contract award, Doug Siefken, TransLumen’s Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer said, “We are honored to receive our third subcontract award by SAIC. We are pleased that SAIC has trust in our people, expertise, stable capital structure, and operating platforms. This award validates the success we have in providing mobile serious-game platforms that are used to reinforce ATC training, anytime and anywhere. We are pleased that SAIC has chosen us as their technology teammates, providing yet another opportunity for us to expand our mobile-based serious-games, the ATCGO and ATCGO Pro applications.”

A leading information technology and software company, TransLumen Technologies competencies include mobile casual-style serious-games, visualization for advanced visual alarms and alerts, along with dynamic reporting tools using augmented reality/virtual reality/ to advance the Human Computer Interface (HCI). Incorporated in February 2000, TransLumen is a Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and maintains registered US patents #6,433,839, #6,580,466, and Canadian Patent #CA 2,404,292, traditionally applied through FAA, NASA, DOI, Homeland Security, US Navy, aerospace and industrial contracts and grants. TransLumen was a 2019 Gold Award Winner, along with SAIC and FAA, of the International Serious Play Awards Program. For more information, go to www.translumen.net.

