TrinityRail® Announces New Products and Services Expansion

Introduces Trinsight™ to Drive Rail Supply Chain Efficiency through Telematics and Analytics

Acquires Bay Worx Rail Expanding Rail Maintenance Cleaning Services

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrinityRail® announced today two new service offerings that will expand and enhance the TrinityRail platform for its customers. The company has officially launched a new technology service platform, Trinsight™, to advance the digital connection between North American rail shippers and their railcar fleets. Additionally, TrinityRail Maintenance Services has acquired Bay Worx Rail, a revolutionary maintenance service that safely and precisely cleans tank cars using advanced robotics.

Trinsight™ to Offer Real-Time Fleet Analytics and Supply Chain Intelligence

The newly launched Trinsight™ service product is expected to provide real-time intelligence on the location, condition and status of rail equipment, thereby improving rail transportation efficiencies and safety, and enhancing the management of fleet operations. This service is a complement to the recently announced RailPulse joint venture and will offer advanced analytics, machine learning capabilities, and telematics that provide TrinityRail customers with actionable insights into their railcar fleet and cargo.

Trinsight™ will leverage data from the Company’s fleet of over 132,000 owned and managed railcars, TrinityRail’s extensive experience in the rail industry, and expanding data analytics capabilities to offer a platform with targeted, customer-focused actionable insights. A proprietary user interface will allow customization of dashboards and reports. Through this interface, TrinityRail’s customers can access location and asset status, including GPS, track and trace, weather overlay, geo-fencing, customizable triggers and alerts, and Car Location Message (CLM) data, as well as impact and movement detection.

“We have heard from our customers about their need to manage their rail supply chain more efficiently. In combination with the RailPulse joint venture, Trinsight™ will significantly enhance the customer experience through IoT and telematics providing real time visibility and insight into their fleets and the freight they transport,” said Gregg Mitchell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We believe TrinityRail is leading the charge for improved network efficiency that will enhance the modal advantage and the sustainability of the rail industry while helping customers optimize their ownership and usage of railcar equipment. The digital platforms being developed and implemented through Trinsight™ and other products will continue to provide both innovative solutions and a differentiated experience for TrinityRail customers.”

Trinsight™ is currently available to TrinityRail’s customers with additional customized features available later in 2021.

Bay Worx Rail to Increase TrinityRail Cleaning Capacity and Robotics Technology

TrinityRail Maintenance Services, has acquired Bay Worx Rail, including proprietary cleaning technology systems and a state of the art cleaning facility in South Texas. The revolutionary technology deployed by Bay Worx Rail uses advanced robotics to improve the safety and efficiency of the railcar cleaning process. TrinityRail Maintenance Services expects to scale these services at additional maintenance facilities over the next few years to service its own fleet of leased railcars as well as other strategic customers.

“This acquisition reflects our commitment to providing a premier customer service experience and aligns with our strategy to expand our maintenance services business and optimize our Production Operations platform through advanced technologies,” said Neil West, Executive Vice President, Production Operations. “The investment in Bay Worx cleaning technology enhances the safety and working environment for our people, our sustainability profile through the use of closed-loop water recycling systems, and our available capacity to meet increasing demand for mechanical services for tank car compliance events.”

About TrinityRail

TrinityRail® is the trade name used by Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) to market the company’s railcar products and services. Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of North American rail transportation products and services as well as businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. For more information, visit: www.trinityrail.com.

Some statements in this release, which are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about Trinity’s estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future, and the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, future financial and operating performance, future opportunities and any other statements regarding events or developments that Trinity believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trinity uses the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “guidance,” “projected,” “outlook,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Trinity expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Trinity’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or our present expectations, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting Trinity’s operations, markets, products, services and prices, and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in Trinity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by Trinity’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Trinity’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.

