United States Lawn Mower Market Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025 Featuring AriensCo, Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, Briggs & Stratton, MTD, STIGA, Textron, Techtronic, and Toro – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The U.S. lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market is growing on account of the growing demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks across the country.

The use of IoT-enabled technology, in combination with machine learning and AI, could lead to a paradigm shift in the US’s system management and control. The landscaping industry is growing in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the U.S commercial lawn mower market. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry’s need for innovative lawn mower products.

Owing to the use in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial lawn mowers would fuel market growth. The lawn mower market in the US will witness surging demand during the period 2019-2025. With the increase in spending toward eco-friendly landscaping, connecting lawn mowers, with the internet of technology, development of sustainable cities, among others, the demand for electric lawn mowers is anticipated to increase. Further, activities such as golf are becoming mainstream consumer leisure destinations, thereby witnessing high growth in the US.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

AriensCo, Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, Briggs & Stratton, MTD Products, STIGA, Textron, Techtronic Industries, and The Toro Company are the major vendors in the US lawn mower market. Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. The acquisition strategy has been followed by the majority of the players in the path of becoming industry leaders. The concentration of markets in developed countries such as the US is high.

The competition among vendors exists based on offerings and pricing. Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to the growing environmental challenges, such as global warming. Manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting certain goals for achieving profitability and the effective usage of capital resources.

