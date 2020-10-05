Venafi Debuts Venafi Zero Touch PKI

Market leader delivers new modern solution that automates and simplifies public key infrastructure

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity—Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today announced the debut of Venafi Zero Touch PKI, a cloud-based, turnkey solution that delivers no-touch, fully automated modern PKI. With Venafi Zero Touch PKI, users can eliminate the effort, expense and risk of traditional PKI, while still providing the speed and control enterprises need to be successful.

“Due to the rise of remote working, digital transformation requires new levels of machine identity speed and agility,” said Jeff Hudson, CEO at Venafi. “Venafi Zero Touch PKI is a breakthrough for enterprises, which have had limited options from small providers that require expensive consultants to host antiquated CA software. Customers want fast, modern, easy solutions, and now they have one. With Venafi Zero Touch PKI, companies get a next-generation service that delivers immediate value with increased security.”

Many internal and legacy PKI solutions require massive consulting investments to implement and maintain. Venafi’s new solution is a simple and fast way to replace these antiquated systems. Venafi Zero Touch PKI creates and integrates root and intermediate certificate authorities (CAs) and maps them to an organization’s needs. This solution was designed and delivered by the inventors of machine identity management, with the security and integrity of services in mind. The new solution is also seamlessly integrated with the Venafi Trust Protection Platform.

Key features include:

Ready-made certificate issuing profiles: Templates for TLS, mobile device and network device use cases.

Hardware-based root and intermediate key storage: Implements a crucial best practice that makes keys less vulnerable to compromise.

Implements a crucial best practice that makes keys less vulnerable to compromise. Auto-enrollment ready: Seamlessly connects with enterprise Microsoft desktop and laptop deployments, providing automated certificate issuance.

Seamlessly connects with enterprise Microsoft desktop and laptop deployments, providing automated certificate issuance. Real-time certificate revocation: Gives customers the agility to rotate, replace or revoke any group of keys and certificates across issuing CAs, publish CRLs and answer OCSP status requests.

Gives customers the agility to rotate, replace or revoke any group of keys and certificates across issuing CAs, publish CRLs and answer OCSP status requests. Global operations: Delivered from United States and European data centers to meet privacy and compliance requirements.

Delivered from United States and European data centers to meet privacy and compliance requirements. 24×7 security monitoring: Professional 24×7 monitoring to ensure high availability as well as security.

“Security teams are under a lot of pressure right now; they need automation and simplification to get things done safely and efficiently,” said Kevin Bocek VP of Ecosystem and Threat Intelligence at Venafi. “With our new service, customers will get immediate access to modern PKI that lets them deliver the scalability, agility and data privacy demands they need. It is the next logical step for customers that are embracing digital transformation or are considering a move to new PKI services from Google and others.”

